Representative Hinson confident US/UK trade deal will benefit Iowa farmers

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says she’s enthusiastic about the trade agreement reached Thursday between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says there’s promise the new accord will mean Iowa farmers will find more avenues to sell their products in the U.K. and elsewhere, though only portions of the deal are being unveiled.

“I think it will unleash a flurry of other activity with other countries and provide us access to new markets, which is what our producers have been reaching out to me for for years,” Hinson says. “Unfortunately, under the Biden administration, we did not see any prioritization of trade, we just saw the trade deficit grow.”

Initial reports of the trade agreement say the U.K. will be making the customs process smoother, while buying more American commodities, including beef and ethanol.

“Our farmers deserve that long-term certainty. We need to follow that up. These great trade deals with good policy on our end, delivering a full reauthorization of the Farm Bill as well,” Hinson says. “I’m working with House Agriculture Committee Chairman G.T. Thompson to help get whatever provisions included in the reconciliation process that we can, while still working for a stand-alone Farm Bill.”

As part of the trade deal, reports say President Trump agreed to cut tariffs on U.K.-made vehicles, steel and aluminum, but the original ten-percent tariff on British goods is to remain in place. Hinson remains optimistic more trade agreements are pending with other nations.

“Getting these people to the table is important through the tariff discussion, but backing that up with actual tariff enforcement, trade enforcement, duty enforcement to push back on malign intentions coming out of these countries to deliberately undermine our producers every single day,” Hinson says. “I will continue with that approach and I’m very, very pleased to see this first deal be announced.”

Reports say the Brits also agreed to reduce tariffs on hundreds of U.S. products, everything from sporting goods to olive oil.