Iowa’s fallen law officers remembered in state ceremony

The state held its annual ceremony honoring fallen law officers today at the Peace Officer Memorial near the State Capitol. There were no new names added to the memorial this year.

Public Safety Commissioner Stephen Bayens says it’s important to pause and remember the officers represented there. “These names, etched in granite, serve as a perpetual reminder that there is a group of brave men and women who are willing to stand in the gap between order and chaos,” he says. Commissioner Bayens says officers have a tough job every day. “Today’s men and women of law enforcement serve at a time where they have increasingly become targets simply for the badge they wear and the ideals they represent. A time where officers find themselves asking with increasing frequency whether the call is worth it,” Bayens says. He says that’s why it is important to continue showing support.

Governor Kim Reynolds says the state and the people law enforcement serve need to continue their support. “Making sure that they have the training, the tools and the respect that they need and they deserve to honoring their oath and remembering their sacrifice,” Reynolds says. Reynolds ended her remarks with this. “May God bless the memories of those we honor today, and may he continue to comfort the families who mourn, and may he watch over all of those who continue to serve. And we thank God that in these troubled times, we add no new names to this memorial this year,” Reynolds says.

Commissioner Bayens thanked those who attended the ceremony. “Coming together as a community of people in steadfast support of law enforcement is an enormous encouragement and we are so appreciative of your willingness to honor the memories and the dedicated service of every peace officer killed in the line of duty,” Bayens says.

The memorial has the names of 198 fallen officers on it. You can see the complete list by going to dps.iowa.gov and looking for the link to the Peace Officer Memorial.