Supreme Court throws out lawsuit over English only election documents

The Iowa Supreme Court has reversed a lower court ruling from a group seeking to allow the printing of election documents in languages other than English.

The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, argued the law hampered its voter registration efforts and forced it to spend additional money and resources.

The Iowa Supreme Court ruling says an organization’s expenditure of resources in response to a law that does not violate, regulate, or determine the litigant’s rights, status, or legal relations, and is not a legally recognizable injury. The Court says, for that reason, the group lacks standing to bring the lawsuit.

Here’s the decision: LULAC ruling PDF