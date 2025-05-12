Congressman Feenstra files paperwork for campaign for governor

Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra has filed the paperwork to begin raising money for a campaign for governor.

Feenstra was first elected to the U-S House in 2020, after defeating incumbent Steve King in the Republican Primary. Last year, he won reelection in the fourth congressional district by a 34 point margin.

Feenstra has served in a variety of government roles. He was state senator, Sioux County Treasurer and the city administrator in his hometown of Hull. Feenstra, a graduate of Dordt University, has taught business and economics classes at the Sioux Center school. He also has a masters from Iowa State and a PhD in business from Northcentral University in Minneapolis.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced a month ago that she would not seek reelection. Since then, a few other Republicans have indicated they are considering a run for governor, but have not taken steps to launch a campaign. The list includes Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, State Ag Secretary Mike Naig, House Speaker Pat Grassley and State Senator Mike Bousselot.