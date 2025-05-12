Pipeline bill dilemma a stumbling block to ending ’25 Iowa legislature

It’s not yet clear that the 2025 Iowa legislature will be able to finish work on the state budget this week and adjourn for the year.

Twelve Republicans have said they won’t vote on state spending plans until the Senate votes on a bill with new rules for land access for the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline. All 34 GOP Senators spent most of the workday Friday in private meetings, but didn’t resolve the dilemma. During an interview last Monday with KIOW Radio, Senator David Rowley of Spirit Lake said he and the other 11 Republicans are standing with property owners who don’t want the pipeline on their land.

“The idea of having a private company come in and have the authority to use the government’s authority to take land away from people for public use, supposedly, is just wrong,” Rowley said. “…Their frustrations are our frustrations because every one of us are at risk if this goes forward.”

Proposals from two lawmakers may show how negotiations among Senate Republicans have gone. Senator Mike Bousselot, a Republican from Ankeny worked for the company that owns Summit Carbon Solutions, has filed an amendment that would prohibit the use of eminent domain for any hazardous liquid pipelines in the future, along with a 25-year limit on operating any carbon pipeline, including Summit’s. Republican Senator Kevin Alons of Salix has proposed an outright ban on seizing farmland for any hazardous liquid pipeline now and in the future.