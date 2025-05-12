Time to float the boat? Iowans need to keep safety as first mate

With the forecast calling for highs climbing into the 80s this week, the warmer weather is inspiring many Iowa boaters to hit the state’s lakes and rivers.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Nate Carr says, before taking the boat off the trailer, check over your supply of life jackets.

“They need to be the appropriate size for your passengers and in good working condition, so not old and faded and torn as they can get sometimes,” Carr says. “Make sure you go through those and make sure they’re all for however many passengers are on your boat, that’s how many life jackets you need to have.”

Along with a fire extinguisher and a horn, Carr says life jackets are a must-have safety items on a boat.

“Anytime your boat is underway, any child under the age of 13 must be wearing their life jacket,” Carr says. “Also, regarding life jackets, anybody driving a jet ski, or riding on a jet ski for that matter, is required to be wearing their life jacket at all times, regardless of age.”

Life jackets are also required for anyone being pulled behind a boat, including skiers and inner-tubers. Carr says the agency has officers on the waters, too, watching for signs of drunken boaters.

“The same rules apply on the water that apply on the road, you cannot be operating while over a .08 or under the influence of any other kind of substance,” Carr says. “So make sure you have a designated driver, even on a boat.”

National Safe Boating Week is May 17th through the 23rd. Find more boater safety information at the Iowa DNR website.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)