Iowa DNR reports thousands of fish killed in Lizard Creek spill

The Iowa DNR has released fish kill numbers from a spill last month in the south Branch of Lizard Creek in Fort Dodge.

The DNR says 71,933 fish were killed after a fertilizer byproduct leaked from the CJ Bio America plant and into the creek on April 14th. A statement from DNR fisheries biologist Ben Wallace says cooler water and higher flow reduced the number of fish impacted, and larger fish species may have still been in the Des Moines River and not the creek.

The DNR says samples no longer show any byproduct in the water, and they will complete their investigation before determining any enforcement action against the company.