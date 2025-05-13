Iowa farmers had a good week for planting

Dry weather gave farmers almost one full week to pull their planters through the fields, and they got a lot of seed into the ground.

The U.S.D.A. report says corn planting moved from 49 to 76% complete by the end of last week. That percentage pushed the planting from two days behind last year to eight days ahead.

Soybean planting has moved from 38 to 64% now completed. Corn planting is three days ahead of the five-year average, and soybean planting is five days ahead of average.

The U.S.D.A. report says 30% of the corn has emerged and 16% of the beans are popping out of the ground.