Iowa utility regulator confirmed for another term

The Iowa Senate has confirmed one of the members of the Iowa Utilities Commission to another term.

Joshua Byrnes, a former member of the Iowa House, has served on the commission since 2020. On a 45-1 vote, Senators confirmed Byrnes to serve as a state utility regulator for six more years. Senator Mike Klemish, a Republican from Spillville, said Byrnes is doing good work.

“He’s very dedicated. He digs in,” Klemish said. “He’s not afraid to tackle and solve complex issues.”

The governor also nominated Commission chairman Erik Helland to another term, but senators have not considered his nomination. Several Republicans in the House have been highly critical of the way Helland handled the commission’s review of the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline project.

Legislators spent much of yesterday discussing state spending plans and it’s possible the 2025 legislative session could conclude this week.