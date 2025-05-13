New Iowa House member sworn into office

A new member has joined the Iowa House of Representatives on what may be the last week of the 2025 legislative session.

Angel Ramirez, a Democrat from Cedar Rapids, won a special election two weeks ago for a vacancy in the Iowa House. She was sworn into office this morning. “I am the first Latina in the Iowa state legislature, but I am not going to be the last,” she said. “…That fuels me to make space for other young voices and other Latina voices to be heard.”

On her first day as a legislator, Ramirez wore a blazer designed by a friend, with a phrase hand embroidered on the back. “Tu lucha es mi lucha’ means ‘my fight is your fight,'” Ramirez said. “…I have this slogan tattoed on my arms, it means that much to me as I am advocating for every Iowan to have a better life and a better future here in this state.”

Ramirez, who is 25, is the youngest member of the House. She moved from the west coast to Iowa to attend Coe College and stayed in Cedar Rapids after graduation. “I think this is what Iowa is about, right? It’s about being able to make your home here, making it an accessible and proud place to live,” Ramirez said. “And I’m looking forward to helping make Iowa a more welcoming, inclusive place for all.”

Ramirez is the third lawmaker to win a special election this year for a seat in the state legislature. At the end of January, DeWitt Democrat Mike Zimmer was elected to the senate seat that had been held by Lieutenant Governor Chris Cournoyer. After the unexpected death of a southeast Iowa lawmaker, Republican Blain Watkins of Dunkerton was elected to the Iowa House in March.