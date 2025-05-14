Central Iowa sees boost in cases of fast-spreading virus that can kill dogs

Iowa’s largest non-profit animal shelter is seeing an upturn in cases of canine parvovirus, a highly-contagious infection that can be fatal to dogs.

Dr. M.C. Cates, director of Veterinary Medical Services at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, says the fast-spreading disease can quickly become deadly, even with treatment, so immediate veterinary care is critical for dogs or puppies showing any in a series of symptoms.

“This vomiting is very persistent. We’re talking about multiple times a day, and it’s usually coupled with something else,” Cates says, “so we’re also seeing very persistent diarrhea, behavior changes such as weakness, depression, lethargy, loss of appetite.”

The Des Moines-based shelter is urging dog and puppy owners to make sure their pets are up to date on vaccinations and to take other precautions to keep their dogs safe.

“Not going to public areas shared by dogs, so we’re talking about dog parks, boarding facilities, dog-friendly patios, those types of things,” Cates says, “just because it’s a very hardy virus. It can be very challenging to disinfect an area and get rid of the virus once it’s been introduced into an environment.”

The virus spreads through contact with infected dogs or through contaminated surfaces like food and water bowls, shoes, clothing, and even the ground. Cates says the “parvo” virus is extremely resilient.

“A dog that’s shedding the virus uses the bathroom at a park, and it could stay out in the environment for months,” Cates says. “It’s hard to say how many dogs could be infected just by coming in contact with contaminated surfaces.”

Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent the disease, Cates says, and the parvovirus vaccine is included in a combination vaccine recommended for all dogs.

“Puppies need more vaccines than adults, so it’s really important to adhere to the vaccine schedule,” she says, “just because of their immune system and how it kind of grows with them as they age.”

Cates says the ARL offers low-cost community wellness clinics to help make preventative care more accessible.