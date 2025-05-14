Iowa rail traffic not showing any tariff impact

The latest report from the Iowa Department of Transportation doesn’t show any slowdowns in rail shipments due to tariffs on foreign goods.

The DOT’s Stuart Anderson gave an update to the Transportation Commission Tuesday. “You’ve probably seen some headlines about volume coming into some of the west ports is starting to decline. That is not apparent at least through March, and we do have some April data as well that shows the intermodal traffic is still high on the rail system,” Anderson says. Anderson says the shipment of one of Iowa’s key exports also doesn’t appear to be impacted. “April 2025 grain shipments were the best month of grain shipments in April since 2021,” he says, “so some strong export shipments at least happening right now.”

Anderson says air travel in Iowa continues to be strong. “The March number is again at the peak in recent years. It actually is pretty spot on with the March 2024 count data. So there’s still a lot of demand that our commercial service airports,” he says. Anderson says travel is down a little this year on the state’s roadways, but he says that may be due to lower numbers with the winter weather in February, and they may come back up with the summer travel season.