Iowa adds to basketball staff

Iowa native Logan Ogden has been named the director of men’s basketball athletic performance for the University of Iowa men’s basketball program, it was announced Thursday by head coach Ben McCollum.

Ogden brings 14 years of experience with him to Iowa City, including the past four seasons as the director of strength and conditioning at Utah (2021-25), where he provided year-round comprehensive training for the Utes’ men’s basketball program.

He also served in a director role at Utah State (2018-21) and Nebraska Omaha (2015-18), he was an assistant strength coach at Augustana University (2013-15) and served as a graduate assistant at South Dakota State (2011-13).Ogden was named to Silver Wave Media’s list of most impactful strength and conditioning coaches in the country in August of 2022.