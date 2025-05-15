Iowa lawmakers approve paid family leave for state workers

After three years of trying, the governor’s plan to provide state employees four weeks of paid maternity leave and one week of paid paternity leave.It will also provide four weeks of leave to state employees who adopt a child.

Senator Dawn Driscoll, a Republican from Williamsburg, is the only senator who spoke before the bill passed yesterday. “House File 889 is an important step in showing how much we value Iowans,” Driscoll said. “This bill will help significantly in recruitment and retention for young employees.”

The House endorsed the policy in March. Governor Kim Reynolds said the policy will provide the crucial time needed for employees to bond with their a newborn or an adopted child. The federal government and 24 other states have similar parental leave policies for employees.