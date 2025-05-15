Iowa RV plant to trim 200 jobs

About 200 hourly employees at Winnebago Industries’ Forest City manufacturing facility will be laid off starting next month.

Company employees were told on Wednesday that after a thorough business analysis that the company has made the difficult decision to reduce the workforce and pause their Class A motorhome production line due to current inventory levels, challenging market conditions and lower consumer demand.

A memo to company employees says the decision was not made lightly and it was made reflecting on the broader challenges the company is facing.

The last day of work for employees impacted will be June 13th.

Company officials have not responded to requests for further comment about the layoffs.

(Bob Fisher, KLKK, Clear Lake)