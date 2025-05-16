ISU president Wendy Wintersteen announces retirement

Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen announced today she plans to retire in January 2026.

Wintersteen became the first woman and second ISU alum to be president of the university in 2017. Wintersteen said in a statement: “I am fortunate to have served Iowa State University in many roles over the past 46 years, and it’s been a fascinating journey. I am truly proud of Iowa State’s extraordinary faculty and staff for their remarkable performance these past years. Perhaps most of all, I will miss the amazing energy, talent and potential of our Iowa State students.”

The Board of Regents will discuss hiring a search committee to find a replacement for Wintersteen during a virtual meeting Monday.