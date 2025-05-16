Three charged in fire that heavily damaged Raccoon River Valley Trail bridge

Three 19-year-olds from Adel are charged in a fire Monday that severely damaged a bridge on the Raccoon River Valley Trail in central Iowa.

The Dallas County Sheriff says the three got through a locked chain-link fence under the bridge and started a fire that grew, catching the bridge on fire. The Sheriff says the three apparently tried to put the fire out, but did not call the fire department. Charges of second-degree criminal mischief and first-degree trespassing were filed against Daniel Sheeder. First-degree criminal mischief, trespassing, and reckless use of fire charges were filed against Ezra Coulter and Leola Pierce.

The Dallas County Conservation Department estimates the cost to replace the damaged bridge is approximately $896,000.