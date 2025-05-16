UI doctoral student: Doomed federal ed program ‘not just charity’

A federal program that helps college students from disadvantaged backgrounds in Iowa and nationwide may soon be eliminated.

Since the 1960s, TRIO programs have served first-generation and low-income students, as well as students with disabilities.

Morgan Bear, a member of the Meskwaki Nation, says TRIO helped her become the first in her family to graduate from college. She’s now pursuing a doctorate in education at the University of Iowa.

Bear says, “It really gives students a reason to feel that they belong at the college that they’re attending, and that they can really see through that degree.”

Last fiscal year, TRIO programs received nearly $1.2 billion in funding and served more than 880,000 students. Bear says without TRIO, she wouldn’t be pursuing her doctorate.

“It would be really impactful across the nation,” Bear says. “TRIO is not just charity. It’s an investment in talent in our country that we can’t afford to waste.”

Bear says TRIO is helping students like herself to achieve their academic goals.

“Congress has to speak up and fight for us,” Bear says, “and say, ‘We support these programs.'”

A preliminary budget proposal from the Trump administration would cut the program from the U.S. Department of Education. It claims access to college is not as much of an obstacle as it once was. The change would have to go through Congress first.

(By Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)