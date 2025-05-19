Board of Regents takes first step in finding new ISU president

The State Board of Regents approved a plan today to find a replacement for Iowa State University president Wendy Wintersteen, who announced she’ll retire in January.

The Board voted to seek out a consulting firm and put together a search committee. Board president Sherry Bates talked about Wintersteen before a vote. “I want to give a heartfelt thank you to President Wintersteen for her years of outstanding service to Iowa State University and its students, faculty, and staff,” she says. Wintersteen was the first woman and second ISU graduate to lead the school. “President Winterstein is a Cyclone through and through. She has had a remarkable career of more than 40 years at ISU, culminating with her tenure as president in 2017,” Bates says. “Her leadership, drive, and innovation have moved the university forward, and her efforts have helped I SU remain as one of the top land grant universities in the nation.”

Bates says the search committee will come up with a timeline to find Wintersteen’s replacement once they meet and talk with the consultant.