Reynolds appoints Martz as chairwoman of Iowa Utilities Commission

Governor Kim Reynolds has appointed a new chair of the Iowa Utilities Commission.

In April of 2023, Reynolds appointed Eric Helland to lead the commission as it reviewed — and ultimately approved — a

construction permit for the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline. Reynolds had nominated Helland to another term as commission chairman, but the Republican-led Iowa Senate never voted on his appointment.

Reynolds today appointed Sarah Martz, who’s been on the commission for the past two years, to be its chair. Reynolds said Martz, who worked for Alliant Energy for over a decade, has the background to lead the commission as it navigates increased demand for electricity.

Last week, the Iowa Senate overwhelmingly voted to confirm Joshua Byrnes to serve another term on the Iowa Utilities Commission. Helland will remain as a member of the commission. His term is scheduled to expire on April 30, 2029.