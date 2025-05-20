Golf ball-sized hail pelts Iowa, record rain and more showers on the way

Monday’s storms brought large hail, high winds and heavy rain to wide sections of Iowa, mostly the state’s southern half.

National Weather Service meteorologist Alexis Jimenez says at least one rainfall record was set.

“Des Moines had officially recorded 3.74 inches of rain yesterday,” Jimenez says. “Places up north of there, like Ames, recorded close to two inches. Generally, central and southern Iowa recorded one to three inches.”

Two-inch diameter hailstones were reported in Clark and Decatur counties in Monday afternoon’s storms, while peak winds were clocked at 66 miles an hour in Dallas and Hamilton counties.

Some areas just south of Des Moines report rainfall since Sunday night at nearly five inches, and she says the rain will continue to fall.

“North-central Iowa and eastern Iowa will get that steady rain for much of the day,” Jimenez says. “It could be up to an inch in Webster City and places north of there, and maybe some thunderstorms will be possible in portions of eastern Iowa in the afternoon hours.”

No severe weather is forecast today in Iowa and the forecast calls for the rain to gradually come to an end by Wednesday.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)