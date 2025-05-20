Iowa, UNI, ISU student leaders express concern about proposed tuition increase

Leaders of the student governments at the three state universities talked about the impact of the proposed tuition increase during the Board of Regents’ meeting Monday.

Resident tuition would increase by 3% at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University, and 2.7% at UNI.

University of Iowa student body president Thomas Knudsen spokes first. “We know these decisions are not made lightly and we understand that maintaining a high quality education requires resources. But it’s essential to remember that behind these numbers are real students,” Knudsen says. Knudsen says the tuition increase adds to the burden of past increases. “An additional $279 for the University of Iowa each year might not seem overwhelming at first glance. For many of us, it’s not just the number, but if this trend continues, it’s the difference between pursuing a four-year degree or pursuing some sort of alternative option,” he says. Knudsen says tuition has gone up $1,200, or 12% in his time at the UI.

UNI student body vice president Gabriel Salazar also talked about the long-term impact. “Yes, there is a need to raise tuition, but how far can we increase these costs until it becomes inaccessible? It is paramount to keep the cost of our tuition down so that future Iowans can grow and succeed,” Salazar says. He pointed out that a majority of UNI graduates stay in the state. “On behalf of the students of UNI and the students of the state of Iowa, I ask you to invest in us, help us make our education accessible to all, with scholarships, grants, expanding programs, anything that contributes to the student success so that graduates from our Iowa universities can strive and make a difference in the world. Let us fuel Iowa’s economy and let Iowa stride into the future with pride,” he says.

ISU student body president Colby Brandt says he understands the need for the tuition increase. “But we have thousands of students becoming increasingly concerned about affordability, access and the burden of student debt over the long term,” Brandt says. “For many of us, even a modest tuition increase creates real financial strain. It’s another shift at work, another loan application, another question about whether we’ll be able to afford textbooks, housing, or simply stay enrolled.”

Brandt says some students feel the burden more than others. “This is especially true for students who are working class, fist generation students, and students who come from rural areas,” he says. “These students who are coming to our public universities seeking opportunity, and they’re the students who are most likely to feel the impacts of the proposed tuition increase.”

The proposal to raise resident tuition also comes with an increase in mandatory fees by 3%at the UI, t2.7% at UNI, and 1.7% at ISU. The Regents will vote on the tuition and fees increases at their June meeting.