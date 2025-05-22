Developer says Emmet County ordinance would make wind farm project ‘nearly impossible’

A representative of the company planning to build a wind farm in northwest Iowa says a proposed ordinance in Emmet County would likely block Steelhead Wind Energy’s project near the Estherville airport.

Tyler Raniszewski, the company’s development manager, said Steelhead’s plan is to erect 45 wind turbines in the area and over 30 landowners have signed contracts to allow the turbines on their property.

“There’s been a ton of work done on the ordinance to this point and, with where it is now, ultimately we feel like siting turbines would be nearly impossible,” Raniszewski said. “…Look, if the goal here is to obtain an ordinance that is balanceable for both the people who do want it and don’t want it, then the some of the setbacks and things within (the ordinance) may need to be slightly reduced.”

Raniszewski said his company hopes to work with county supervisors and provide studies or whatever input might be needed to reach a compromise. “We’re prepared to review specific things with them,” Raniszewski said, “…help to just point them in the right direction and hopefully obtain that balance.”

Opponents of the project say there are safety concerns about having the wind turbines located near the Estherville Municipal Airport and it could be dangerous for students in the Iowa Lakes Community College aviation program who use that airport for flight training. Last fall, the Emmet County Board of Supervisors approved a temporary moratorium on new wind energy projects in the county. The board plans to adopt a new wind energy ordinance this summer.

(By Ed Funston, KILR, Estherville/Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson also contributed to the story)