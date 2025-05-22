New $4M art installation lights up Davenport museum

An eastern Iowa museum is unveiling a new installation that covers the outside of the building with colorful, moving lights, what’s now the largest public art installation in Iowa.

The artwork called Evanescent Field was revealed at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport as part of the museum’s 100th anniversary.

Artist Leo Villareal says he used more than one-thousand LED lights and custom software to create changing light patterns that don’t repeat.

“You’ll never see the exact same progression twice, and it will maintain a sense of mystery,” Villareal says. “So I think people can see something new in it all the time. And this truly is a gift to the community that anyone can look at and see something new and special.”

Melissa Moore, the museum’s executive director, says it was important to use the anniversary as an opportunity to give back to the community.

“You don’t have to be in a large metropolitan area to experience world-class art,” Moore says. “So it’s in that spirit that we’re really celebrating Evanescent Field as a gift for the next 100 years and beyond.”

The $4-million project was funded by state and local grants along with private donations. It will continue to light up the downtown museum each night beginning at sunset.

(By Josie Fischels, Iowa Public Radio)