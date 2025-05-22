UI’s mobile emergency simulator reaches 99-county goal

A University of Iowa program called Simulation in Motion-Iowa reached a milestone this week in its effort to provide emergency health care providers statewide with continuing education.

UI Nursing Professor Jacinda Bunch, the program’s senior advisor, says with the latest stop in Chickasaw County, after three years, they’ve done training in all 99 Iowa counties, reaching more than 10,000 individuals.

Bunch says, “We’re able to provide hands-on clinical simulation for critical access hospitals, rural hospitals, EMS providers, first responders, and even community members who are interested in improving health outcomes for Iowans across the state.”

Using three large trucks, three teams of highly-trained staff have been taking their mobile simulators on the road since 2022, driving the equivalent of going around the world three times. Bunch says they’re offering a vital service.

“People get the chance to perform hands-on skills,” she says. “They get the chance to take care of patients they may not see commonly, but those cases are going to be critical when they present themselves. So it’s really a chance to hone their critical thinking skills, practice their clinical skills, and work toward improving healthcare for Iowans.”

The mobile simulators are packed with emergency gear and “human patient simulators” depicting an adult male, an adult woman, a child, a baby, and a premature infant. The trucks roll into town hauling everything that’s needed for a full training mock-up.

“You have a simulated emergency room to your right,” Bunch says. “We have some slide outs that make that a little bit larger. We have all of the equipment and supplies that you would expect to see in an emergency room for the providers to use and then toward the back is set up like an ambulance.”

Now that the 99-county goal has been reached, Bunch says they’ll be setting the bar higher, as they continue to train dedicated teams and reach out to those they haven’t met yet.

“It really does take time to build relationships in those communities. Getting the word out, letting people know that we are there, we’re there to support them,” Bunch says. “We’re there to help them, obviously not trying to come in and take over, but again, just support the good work that they’re already doing.”

The program was launched with just one mobile simulator truck, but now with three on the move, Bunch says the new goal is to visit all 99 of the state’s counties every year.