Congresswoman Hinson discusses pipeline provisions, tax cuts in Big Beautiful Bill

A provision that would have given federal officials control of pipelines did not make it in the budget bill that passed the U.S. House.

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says it was a concern. “My stance is the same. It always has been. I am always leery of eminent domain, and I want to ensure that landowners’ rights are protected,” Hinson says. The Republican from Marion says there was a pipeline provision she supported. “It did include some permitting reform for natural gas. President Trump has been very clear that he wants to make sure we are energy dominant. And so I think those are provisions that everybody could build consensus on and get behind,” she says.

The bill is now in the hands of the Senate, and Hinson says she wants to see them keep the provisions that help small businesses. “I hope that they keep all of the successful Trump tax cuts that we made permanent in the bill. I hope all that stays. I’m hearing from my colleagues across the Rotunda that they support those as well,” Hinson says. “You know, when I look at the wins in this bill, the no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, you know, the historic tax relief for seniors. Unleashing American energy, I think all those things are certainly President Trump’s priorities. They are my priorities, and I think that they are, you know, Republican Senate priorities as well.”

Hinson says the Speaker of the House has talked with his counterpart in the Senate in hopes of quickly moving the bill ahead. “Number one, I think because we do have a very narrow majority in the House and it’s a delicate balance to make sure we get the policies through the house and then again the Senate, but also for the American people, delivering this relief as soon as possible is of the utmost importance,” Hinson says.

Hinson made her comments during a conference call with reporters.