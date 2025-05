The Iowa Department of Health reports the first confirmed case of measles in an unvaccinated adult in central Iowa.

It is the first confirmed case of measles in Iowa since 2019. Several other states have seen measles outbreaks, with more than 1,000 confirmed measles cases and three confirmed measles deaths this year.

Most of the confirmed cases are in the unvaccinated. A statement from Public Health says the best way to prevent measles is getting the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine.