Iowa gets waiver to prevent SNAP spending on candy, pop, chips

The USDA has given the State of Iowa the go-ahead to prohibit Iowans from using federal food assistance to buy candy, salty snacks or sweetened drinks like pop, starting in January.

During taping of this week’s “Iowa Press” program at Iowa PBS, Governor Kim Reynolds said current data shows 20% of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits are being used to buy those items. “This really lines up with what the intent of what SNAP was designed for in the beginning,” Reynolds says, “and they can use those dollars to purchase healthy foods.”

Gum, marshmallows, sweetened coconut and dried fruit that’s rolled into strips for snacking are also on the soon-to-be-banned list. Reynolds said the state will work with food retailers to recalibrate their systems so SNAP benefits may no longer be used to buy items on the list. “I mean they’re saying right now that 40% of students — kids — have at least one chronic illness. One in six children nationally are obese,” Reynolds said. “We’re not a healthy population and, again, we’ll get back to the original intent of SNAP and that was a supplement low income families with nutritious foods.”

The American Heart Association sent a statement to the USDA supporting Iowa’s plan to “reduce the consumption of sugary drinks.” The group said the soda industry’s long-time opposition to enacting similar policies nationwide is “outrageous.” Iowa Hunger Coalition board member Sheila Hansen said the goal should be “to make sure all Iowans have greater access to nutritious food” rather than to “punish low-income Iowans and deny kids a candy bar when they want a treat.”