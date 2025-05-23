Large maple seed production had some homeowners worried

You may have noticed lots of those helicopter maple tree seeds filling up rain gutters or piling up on the sidewalk this year.

State Forester Tivon Feeley says the large amount of seeds created a momentary concern for some homeowners. “A lot of the silver maples, or the red Maple or red silver Maple hybrids that we planted in this state, it didn’t look like they were going to leaf out in the top third of the tree,” Feeley says. “And then I started getting phone calls from people said, well, it’s turning brown instead, and it turned out it was just a massive seed production.”

Feeley says the trees were just adjusting to conditions. “And those seeds are in mass quantities at the top of the tree, and so the tree didn’t put on a flush of leaves. It’s going to wait to do so until the seeds drop and put all of its resources into the seeds,” he says. “But we’re recovering from that, all those trees appear to be doing just fine with new leaves, so I think we should be set for a decent season.”

Feeley says the amount of seeds can depend on the type of tree, and also can depend on dry or wet weather conditions. “You know, some of the oaks will produce acorns every year, and other oaks will be every other year or every three years,” he says. “With maples, it’s yearly, and you’ll have a kind of a low, seep crop, especially when they’re dry, or they might even drop that seed crop, really not let it develop all the way. But we get plenty of moisture this year, and so we’re seeing a bumper crop just about every tree species.”

Feeley says there have not been a lot of major issues for trees this year outside of the normal invasive bugs and some storm damage.