Some Iowa clinics are offering free measles vaccines

State health officials say -no- measles cases have been reported in Iowa so far this year, but more than 900 cases are confirmed nationwide. That’s more than triple the number from all of last year.

Some clinics in Iowa are offering free measles vaccinations, like Delaware County Public Health in Manchester, where Krystal DeShaw is the public health manager.

“Measles is a highly, highly contagious viral infection,” DeShaw says. “It can affect people of all ages. It’s known for causing this distinctive rash, and it has a range of other symptoms, high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, conjunctivitis.”

The rash typically starts at the hairline and spreads across the entire body. DeShaw says someone who’s been infected is contagious up to four days before the rash appears and for another four days after it appears. She stresses, it’s a very contagious and very potent virus.

“The thing that’s different about measles than other airborne illnesses and diseases is, it’ll stay in the air for up to two hours,” DeShaw says. “That’s why in our schools, communities, recently in Chicago, there was a measles case that exposed people in the airport and on the airplane. I mean, it hangs out in the air.”

Of the 900-plus cases nationwide, three deaths have been reported that are attributed to measles. DeShaw is recommending the MMR vaccine, for measles, mumps and rubella, especially for young children and those with weakened immune systems.

“The main thing about this is, people who get the vaccine are very unlikely to get measles,” she says. “So think of this, if you’re exposed, if you’re not vaccinated at all and you’re exposed, you may have to quarantine up to three weeks. That’s 21 days, no daycare, no school. That is a huge, huge thing.”

The free MMR vaccination clinics are being offered to Delaware County residents on June 4th and 6th. Appointments are required.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)