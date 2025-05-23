Troopers say Iowa driver dies after running stop sign in Webster County

The Iowa State Patrol says a central Iowa man was killed in a two-car accident near Fort Dodge on Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and Webster County Road P-59.

Reportedly, a northbound 2011 model Honda Fit, driven by 82-year-old Hal Chase of Des Moines, failed to stop at the posted stop sign when it was struck by an eastbound 2011 model Lincoln Nautilus, driven by Diane Witt of Arcadia.

All were transported to Unity Point Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge for treatment.

Chase was pronounced dead at the hospital while both Witt and her passenger, Stacie Segebart of Westside, were treated at the hospital.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)