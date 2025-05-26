Iowa Guard Adjutant General talks about Memorial Day

The leader of the Iowa National Guard, Major General Stephen Osborn, talked about the meaning of Memorial Day during a recent event at Camp Dodge.

“Memorial Day began as Decoration Day, honoring Union soldiers after the Civil War, and over time it became a National Day of Remembrance for all those who gave their lives in the service of our great country,” Osborn says. “It is a solemn day, but also a hopeful day. We honor the fallen, not only in silence, but with action. We honor them by living well, by leading well, and by never taking our freedom for granted.”

Osborn says everyone should take time to think about the sacrifices men and women in uniform have made. “I encourage each and every one of you to take some time and reflect. Not just on those who we have lost, but reflect on why they served,” he says. Osborn says it is okay to enjoy the holiday. “Fire up the grill, spend time with your family and friends,” he says, “but let us also remember.the freedoms that allow us to do these things, it’s our responsibility to carry that legacy forward,” Osborn says.

General Osborn made his comments during a recent event celebrating the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army.