Des Moines police talk man off ledge, save a life

Police officers in central Iowa negotiated a safe end to a potentially deadly situation over the holiday weekend.

Des Moines police got a 911 call on Sunday just after noon from a caller reporting a man was standing outside the guardrail on the top floor of an 11-level downtown parking ramp.

The caller was concerned the man might jump or fall.

Firefighters and police responded to the ramp on 5th Avenue and trained officers began talking with the man.

After almost two hours, officers convinced him to climb back over the railing.

Police are saying little more about the man, other than they helped to connect him with the right resources for his situation.

A Metro STAR Crisis Negotiator credits the officers with saving the man’s life.