Grassley calls for sanctions on Russia, for Trump to end ‘friendship’ with Putin

Reports say at least 14 Ukrainian civilians were killed, dozens hurt, in aerial assaults by Russian rockets and drones over the weekend, prompting Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley to tweet on Monday: “I’ve had enuf of Putin killing innocent ppl (people).”

Grassley also used X to call for President Trump to “take action,” including, in all caps, “AT LEAST SANCTIONS.”

In this morning’s conference call with Iowa reporters, Grassley expanded on his frustrations with the Ukraine war and the Russian leader.

“It’s time President Trump makes clear to Putin that his friendship is exhausted,” Grassley says. “Putin’s going to keep on killing and America is looking like Russia is playing us for a sap.”

Grassley says the efforts to launch peace negotiations have proven fruitless and a practical solution to end the violence is long overdue.

“It’s got to end and it will only end when we take the strong action that should have been taken months ago when Putin was playing around with these negotiations,” Grassley says. “Let him know that the United States, and particularly President Trump, has had enough of being fooled by Putin.”

Grassley, a Republican, says the United States’ next move needs to be firm sanctions on Russia.

“I just read yesterday in a report that somehow it wouldn’t affect what they call secondary banking,” Grassley says, “and if secondary banking would be the real pincher on Putin, it ought to include secondary banking.” Those types of sanctions would be on financial institutions that do business with Russia but that aren’t located in Russia.

President Trump said on Truth Social that Putin “has gone absolutely CRAZY!” with regards to the weekend drone attacks. Trump also scolded Ukrainian President Zelensky, saying, “Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop.”