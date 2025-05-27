Mandatory retirement age for Iowa judges to rise July 1

The mandatory retirement age for all judges in Iowa will soon change.

Under current law, judges in Iowa have to retire when they turn 72. A state law that goes into effect July 1, 2025, raises the mandatory retirement age to 78 and it applies to Iowa Supreme Court justices and judges on the Iowa Court of Appeals as well as all district court judges and magistrates. The change cleared the Iowa House and Senate without debate this spring. The retirement age for “senior” judges who work part-time will be set at 84 on July 1.

Once Iowa’s new mandatory retirement age for judges goes into effect this summer, only one other state will have a higher retirement age for judges. Judges in Vermont have to retire sometime during the year they turn 90.

A mandatory retirement age for Iowa judges was first established in 1965. The president makes lifetime appointments to judges in federal courts and there is no retirement age enforced in 15 states.