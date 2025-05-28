Questions remain over deadly Davenport building collapse

Two years ago today, an apartment building in downtown Davenport partly collapsed, killing three residents and injuring several, though an investigation into the cause of the collapse still hasn’t been made public.

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation report on the incident was completed in April of 2024, but it remains sealed.

Davenport resident Ezra Sidran, a retired University of Iowa computer science professor, says the city may have played a role in the collapse.

“I and others have filed FOIAs with the Department of Public Safety for the DCI report, and we are hoping to get it this week,” Sidran says. “And I think that if we do get that DCI report, the city’s culpability will be pretty obvious.”

Generally, the Department of Public Safety has ten days to respond to a Freedom of Information Act Request.

The Iowa Public Information Board ruled that it is up to the Department of Public Safety whether to release the report.

Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham refused to release the report, citing confidentiality concerns and what she said were threats to the building’s owner, Andrew Wold. Sidran says Wold has left the state.

“Mr. Wold has changed his name to Andrew Langel, has fled to Florida, has sold five million dollars worth of his property and is clearly not in any danger,” Sidran says, “so there’s no reason why this report should not be public.”

To date, no criminal charges have been filed against Wold or his companies.

