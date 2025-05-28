Rain kept farmers out of the field last week

(U.S.D.A. graph)

Wet weather in the past week stalled what had been fast planting progress for Iowa farmers.

The U.S.D.A. weekly report shows corn planting increased by only 4% to 95% complete. It is still six days ahead of last year and two days ahead of the five-year average. Bean planting increased from 84 to 92% complete. That’s more than two weeks ahead of last year and eight days ahead of average.

Seventy-six percent of the corn has emerged, and 83% is rated in good to excellent condition. Sixty-percent of soybeans have emerged and 80% are rated in good to excellent condition.

Radio Iowa