Waukon man found guilty of killing his wife

An Allamakee County jury found a northeast Iowa man guilty Tuesday of killing his wife.

Forty-one-year-old Brandon Kasemeier was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife, Jamie Kasemeier, who was found dead inside their Waukon home on January 22, 2024. It’s believed Jamie Kasemeier was killed on January 21st, the last day family members say they heard from her.

Two days later, Brandon Kasemeier was arrested some 900 miles away in Loveland, Colorado. While the defense conceded that Kasemeier had killed his wife, they also argued that he was too intoxicated to form the intent to murder Jamie Kasemeier. Kasemeier is now set for sentencing July 7th and faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

(By Mark Pitz, KCHA, Charles City)