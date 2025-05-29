Arrest made in 1983 eastern Iowa murder case

An Oregon man is awaiting extradition to Iowa where he’ll face murder charges in a cold case from late December of 1983.

Authorities say 64-year-old Michael Schappert was arrested on the West Coast on Wednesday in the killing of Ronald Novak at his home in rural Linn County more than 41 years ago.

The victim’s sister, Patti Wilson, tells KCRG-TV the family has long been waiting for this news.

“We were having Christmas Eve celebration with my husband’s family,” Wilson says. “My brother Bob came over and came in the door and I instantly knew something was wrong.”

Novak, then 24, was found with his hands tied behind his back and investigator say he’d been beaten and shot. A motive was never released for the killing but police say Novak may have been dealing drugs, as $32,000 in cash and $7,000 worth of marijuana were found in his home near Center Point.

Wilson tells KCRG says there are many emotions coming with this arrest.

“It kind of feels unreal after all this time,” Wilson says. “You start to give up hope that maybe there’ll be an answer.”

Investigators say DNA evidence led to the arrest. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks says they connected the suspect to the case through blood and touch-trace DNA located on Novak’s clothing and a hammer that was believed used in the attack.

“As the case progressed, as will become evident in the criminal complaint, several other items were submitted as well,” Maybanks says. “And through the course of the last approximately 10 to 12 years, there has been ongoing testing and following up to get to this point.”

Schappert is charged with first-degree murder and premeditation. He’s being held in the Multnomah County, Oregon jail awaiting extradition.