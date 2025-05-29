Congresswoman Hinson says she’ll continue town hall meetings to keep constituents informed

Some members of the audience booed or jeered Congresswoman Ashley Hinson during her town hall meeting in Elkader Wednesday when she talked about the administration’s Big Beautiful Bill.

Hinson, a Republican from Marion who represents the second district, says it’s part of her job to hold the town halls.” I am continuing with my commitment to be transparent and accessible. That’s something I ran on as a former journalist. I think that’s really important, is being able to get out there,” she says. Hinson spoke on her weekly conference call with reporters and says she was glad to address the concerns of those at the town hall.

“I was able to correct the record and the misinformation that is out there about the bill that we passed last year or last week. President Trump’s one big, beautiful bill,” Hinson says. Hinson was asked why some of her colleagues are not hold as many public events, and she disputed that idea. She says it’s important to continue meeting with constituents.”Being able to go out there and talk about the agenda that Americans voted for and show people how we’re actually executing on that and doing exactly what we said, I think is really important,” Hinson says. “So I would encourage all of my colleagues to get out there and hold public town meetings because I think it does number one, send a message that we are accessible and transparent. And number two, that we are going to tell it like it is and dispel any myths and rumors out there about what we’re working on.”

Hinson says Republicans and the current administration have been more open than the Biden Administration on what their plans are and how they are carrying them out.