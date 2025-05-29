Iowa astronaut Whitson has to skip this weekend’s Hall of Fame induction

Iowa native Peggy Whitson will be inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame in Florida this weekend, recognizing her near-four decades of work at NASA and her continued career at Axiom Space.

However, Whitson won’t be at the Kennedy Space Center event as she’s preparing to launch into space on Axiom-4 next month. It makes her the first inductee to go into space at the time of her induction.

Six-time shuttle astronaut Curt Brown, executive director of the Hall of Fame, says Whitson is America’s most experienced astronaut and is well-deserving of this honor.

“She did three long-duration missions. She commanded two of the International Space Station expeditions. She did a gob of spacewalks, I think 10 spacewalks or so, and then she was actually chief of the astronaut office. We call it the chief astronaut,” Brown says. “And even now, after she left NASA, she’s working with Axiom. She’s flown with them once, and she’s going to fly with them again as an astronaut.”

Whitson, who grew up on a farm near Beaconsfield, is scheduled to launch June 8th to command her second two-week Axiom mission to the International Space Station. She’ll lead an international crew of four, with the other three astronauts hailing from India, Poland and Hungary. So far, Brown says Whitson’s spent 675 days in orbit — and counting.

“She’s wide open. She has more time in space than any other woman astronaut, and she has the most time in space of any American astronaut,” Brown says. “So she’s one of the most deserving folks I know to be inducted in the Hall of Fame.”

Astronauts are typically lauded as American heroes with parades and all sorts of accolades, like having schools or bridges named after them, so Brown was asked how big of a deal it is to be reach the Astronaut Hall of Fame. Brown was inducted in 2013.

“I think it’s one of the greatest things that happened in my career,” Brown says. “You know, these are all your peers that vote you into this. So it’s quite an honor to receive that kind of praise or that kind of recognition from your peers, your leaders, your subordinates, the whole group that was part of the shuttle program or the astronaut program.”

Whitson decided to become an astronaut after watching the first moon landing on television as a child in 1969. She turned 65 in February.

There will be a gala Hall of Fame event on Saturday morning to induct Whitson, and fellow astronaut Bernard Harris, at the Kennedy Visitor Complex, beneath the retired Space Shuttle Atlantis. The space center draws one-and-a-half million visitors a year, and during a January interview with Radio Iowa, Brown said Whitson will become a part of the Hall’s permanent display.

“In the Heroes and Legends Hall, you’ll see a big plaque of Peggy with her likeness, and then all her mission patches and a short recap of her career at NASA,” Brown says.

Whitson’s first mission was aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour in 2002.

Since 1990, the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation, which oversees the Hall of Fame, has provided more than nine-million dollars in college scholarships to hundreds of promising STEM students.