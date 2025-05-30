Boone man dies in car/pickup crash

The Iowa State Patrol says one person was killed in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Boone.

Reportedly, a 2003 model Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by 89-year-old Dale Ray Crouse of Boone was traveling southbound on Montana Avenue when he failed to yield to an eastbound 2006 model Ford Mustang car driven by 17-year-old Aubrey Rose Alexander of Templeton.

Alexander was unable to avoid a collision and struck the Crouse pickup. Dale Crouse died of his injuries when he arrived at the Boone County Hospital. Alexander escaped injury.

The accident remains under investigation.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)