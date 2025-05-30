DCI identifies man who allegedly shot at Howard County deputies

The Iowa DCI has released details of an incident in Howard County where deputies exchanged gunfire with a man.

The information says the Howard County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from 49-year-old Mark Zweibohmer Wednesday afternoon requesting a welfare check at his home in rural Elma. Deputies say Zweibohmer began shooting at them when they arrived. Deputies returned fire and then arrested Zweibohmer.

No one was hurt and the man is charged with four counts of attempted murder of a law officer.