Iowa teen to have a voice on panel governing 12-million student-athletes

A rising senior at Oskaloosa High School will get to help shape the future of high school athletics and activities across the country.

Linus Morrison was picked to serve on the student advisory council for the National Federation of State High School Associations. He’s one of just 16 students nationwide who will serve on the panel which has a voice in the organization governing most high school sports and activities. Morrison will serve a one-year term.

“They really wanted to hear kids’ perspectives on things in the schools and throughout sports and activities,” Morrison says, “and they just wanted to see how we feel about stuff and what we want to do to try to make improvements on things.”

Morrison plays golf and baseball for Oskaloosa High and says he’s thrilled to have a small leadership role in determining updates to national rules and initiatives that impact some 12-million student-athletes. He has some ideas for policies he’d like to see created.

“Yeah, I definitely do,” Morrison says. “There’s a few things that have already been improved in baseball that the NFHS has done and it’s really cool to see that in our everyday lives.”

Playing positions including left-hand pitcher, outfield and first base, Morrison says he’s already seen the influence of the federation in changing the game of baseball, for the better, like adding a base at first base.

“There’s actually two bases at first base. You have the fielder’s base and then you have the runner’s base,” Morrison says. “The runner’s base is pink and you run through that one as the runner, and it’s just so there’s less collisions likely to happen at first base and everybody can stay safer.”

The panel meets in person and via Zoom, and Morrison’s first experience with the council was an intensive in-person session in Indianapolis, where all 16 students met for the first time. “We were one big group for 40 hours straight,” he says. “We really got to know each other fast. It kind of felt like a family.”

After graduation from Oskaloosa in the spring of 2026, Morrison plans to attend South Dakota State University and play baseball, with a tentative major in business or economics.