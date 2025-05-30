Marshalltown teacher resigns, charged with inappropriate contact

A Marshalltown High School teacher is accused of having inappropriate contact with a student.

Dan Terrones, age 63 of Marshalltown, turned himself in yesterday for sexual exploitation by a school employee, a Class D felony.

The investigation started back on April 16th, and through the course of the investigation, it was found that the school employee did have inappropriate contact with a student. Terrones, the former dean of students at the school, was working as a substitute teacher and club administrator.

Full statement from the Marshalltown Community School District:

“The district was recently made aware that a former employee is facing a criminal charge of Sexual Exploitation By a School Employee.

This individual was employed by the Marshalltown Community School District (MCSD) until he resigned from his position effective May 5. The district followed its policies and procedures as applicable to the situation.

Following his resignation, law enforcement pursued and filed criminal charges.

At MCSD, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our highest priority. We are committed to maintaining a learning environment that is respectful, secure, and supportive for all individuals. We continue to reinforce clear expectations for professional conduct at all times.

We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and will continue to do so. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings and in accordance with privacy restrictions, we are unable to share further details at this time.

For further information regarding this matter, please direct all inquiries to the Marshalltown Police Department.”

(By Zachary Tomesch, KFJB, Marshalltown)