Iowa’s Jan Jensen adds assistant coach

Iowa women’s basketball coach Jan Jensen has added Jasmyn Walker as a Hawkeye assistant coach.

“I am so excited to welcome Jas to our staff.,” Jensen said. “Jas is a bright, young coach with a skill set that will complement our staff so well. I am thrilled to begin utilizing Jas’ experiences and am looking forward to having her to join our Hawkeye family.”

Walker joins the Hawkeyes following coaching stints at George Washington (2024-25), Purdue Fort Wayne (2023-24), Butler (2022-23), Ferris State (2020-22) and Davenport University (2019-20).

“I’m honored to join the Iowa women’s basketball coaching staff,” Walker said. “To have the opportunity to join a program with a tradition of excellence, national reputation, and a profound impact on the landscape of women’s basketball is truly a blessing. I’m excited to be part of a community that has inspired generations and elevated the game at every level. I can’t wait to get to work with the amazing staff!”