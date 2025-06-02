State reports a Safe Haven baby girl turned over in May

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says a baby was turned over to the state last month under the Safe Haven Law.

The Department says the baby girl was born May 23rd and was placed with a foster family until a permanent family is determined. This is the third Safe Haven baby reported this year, after two baby girls were turned over to the state in early February.

The law allows babies who are under 90 days old to be turned over at Safe Havens locations like hospitals and police and fire stations with no questions asked. There have been 77 Safe Haven babies turned over to the state since the law was enacted in 2002.