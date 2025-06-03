Luther College leaving the American Rivers Conference

One of the founding members of the American Rivers Conference, formerly the Iowa Conference, will have a new home beginning in the 2026-2027 academic year. Luther College in Decorah has accepted an invitation to join the Midwest Conference.

Luther along with Buena Vista, Central and Simpson were original members of the Iowa Conference dating back to 1922. Luther will become the ninth full member of the Midwest Conference, which also includes Iowa schools Cornell and Grinnell.

It will be the first addition to the Midwest Conference since 2012 when Cornell re-joined the league after a 16-year stint in the Iowa Conference.

story by Darin Svenson at KDEC