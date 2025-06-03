Popular author of wacky stories makes two Iowa stops

A New York Times bestselling author will be in central Iowa tonight.

Kevin Wilson is best known for zany stories that are full of heart, like his latest book, “Run for the Hills.” It tells a raucous and moving tale of an unexpected road trip across America that brings a family together.

Wilson, who lives in Tennessee, will be at the Central Library in Des Moines as part of the AViD program, Authors Visiting in Des Moines.

There’ll be a moderated talk followed by a Q-and-A session and book signings. Doors open at 6 for the 7 PM event, which is free.

Wilson is also scheduled to appear at 7 PM Wednesday at Dog-Eared Books in Ames.