Woman who sparked viral moment at Ernst’s town hall is running for Iowa House seat

The woman who yelled, “People will die,” last week as U.S. Senator Joni Ernst answered a question about Medicaid cuts is now running for a seat in the Iowa House of Representatives.

India May is director of the Ionia Public Library, a registered nurse and a death investigator for Chickasaw County. May says her intention is to run as a progressive Democrat for Iowa House District 58, to “undo the damage caused by the incumbent,” Charley Thomson. In a Facebook post, May said she attended Ernst’s town hall at Aplington-Parkersburg High School on Friday, when she was “overwhelmed by the repeated lies and dismissals of the real concerns about food insecurity and losing healthcare,” and she yelled, “People will die!”

Ernst responded to May’s shout by saying: ‘We all are going to die.” On Saturday, Ernst said she was in the process of answering a question from another member of the audience when “an extremely distraught women” in the back of the auditorium screamed. On Monday, Ernst told CBS News she is “very compassionate” and people need to listen to the entire conversation she had with the audience in Parkersburg.

(Reporting by Mark Pitz, KCHA, Charles City)